Governor McMaster issues executive order rescinding mask requirements in state buildings

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster is relaxing the state’s mask mandate. Friday afternoon, the governor issued an executive order rescinding mask requirements in state government offices, buildings and facilities.

Don’t throw out your masks just yet, the governor’s order recommends previously mandatory face covering safety measures in restaurants.

Officials say this move is the next step in getting remaining state employees back in the office.

“Now that the majority of South Carolinians are eligible to receive the vaccine, and infections and hospitalizations have dropped significantly, state agency heads may safely bring back the last group of state employees working remotely,” said Governor McMaster.

The order also lifts mask requirements in restaurants across the state.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin responded to the news via Twitter on Friday.

The @CityofColumbia ordinance requiring masks or face coverings remains in effect. Please continue to #MaskUpSC — let’s beat #COVID19 once and for all. We can do this—but only together Lets save lives & save livelihoods. #MaskUpColumbiaSC@ColumbiaSC

https://t.co/w3NkPTFjor — Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) March 5, 2021

The mayor says Columbia’s mask ordinance remains in effect, despite the governor’s order. That means masks still must be worn in Columbia restaurants.