Become a member of the Columbia Fireflies gameday staff, at their job fair later this month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Fireflies are hosting a job fair this month to fill some gameday positions. Interviews will take place at Segra Park on Saturday, March 20 from 1-4 p.m. rain or shine.

The Fireflies says the list of positions they are looking to fill includes the following:

Parking Staff

Ushers

Ticketing Staff Box Office Staff Ticket Scanners

Cleaning Crew Staff

Kids Zone Attendants

Merchandise/Team Store Staff

Grounds Crew Staff

Video Production Team

Food and Beverage Staff Cashiers Runners Cooks Dish Washers Bartenders Picnic Attendants Kitchen Staff



If you’re interested, you can fill out an application on the Fireflies’ website.

The team says returning employees do not need to attend the job fair, but they still must submit an application.