Become a member of the Columbia Fireflies gameday staff, at their job fair later this month
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Fireflies are hosting a job fair this month to fill some gameday positions. Interviews will take place at Segra Park on Saturday, March 20 from 1-4 p.m. rain or shine.
The Fireflies says the list of positions they are looking to fill includes the following:
- Parking Staff
- Ushers
- Ticketing Staff
- Box Office Staff
- Ticket Scanners
- Cleaning Crew Staff
- Kids Zone Attendants
- Merchandise/Team Store Staff
- Grounds Crew Staff
- Video Production Team
- Food and Beverage Staff
- Cashiers
- Runners
- Cooks
- Dish Washers
- Bartenders
- Picnic Attendants
- Kitchen Staff
If you’re interested, you can fill out an application on the Fireflies’ website.
The team says returning employees do not need to attend the job fair, but they still must submit an application.