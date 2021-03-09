SCSO: Man accused of breaking into house, attacking former girlfriend and other man

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a man wanted for breaking into his former girlfriend’s residence before attacking her and another man. Officials say the suspect also destroyed property while at the house.

Authorities say 30-year-old Justin Nelson, of West Williams Street is accused of the burglary first degree, domestic violence second degree and destruction of property. Officials describe Nelson as a Black man who stands at 5’11” and weighs approximately 150 lbs.

If you see Nelson, deputies ask you to call 911, SCSO at 803-436-2000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.