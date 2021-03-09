SCSO: Man accused of breaking into house, attacking former girlfriend and other man

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a man wanted for breaking into his former girlfriend’s residence before attacking her and another man. Officials say the suspect also destroyed property while at the house.

Nelson Justin

Justin Nelson
Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say 30-year-old Justin Nelson, of West Williams Street is accused of the burglary first degree, domestic violence second degree and destruction of property.   Officials describe Nelson as a Black man who stands at 5’11” and weighs approximately 150 lbs.

If you see Nelson, deputies ask you to call 911, SCSO at 803-436-2000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

