Sumter County Sheriff’s Office: Man wanted for hitting a female who was holding a one-year-old

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a man is wanted for hitting a female in the face and head while she was holding a one-year-old child. Authorities say the incident occurred on January 16 at a residence in Pinewood.

Deputies say they are looking for 30-year-old Tedrikk Rufus, who is described as having black hair, brown eyes, stands at six feet tall and weighs about 160 lbs. Authorities say he will be charged with domestic violence, second degree.

If you see Rufus, call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.