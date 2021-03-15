RCSD: Man charged for fatal shooting on McCaw Street & Malcolm Drive

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say they have charged a man for a fatal shooting on Saturday.

Authorities say Charles Carmichael, 40, is charged with murder for the shooting at the intersection of McCaw Street and Malcolm Drive.

According to investigators, they responded to the scene around 5 a.m., where they saw the 28-year-old female victim dead in the vehicle, with a gun shot wound to the upper body.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the victim as Ashli G. Haigler, of West Columbia.

Carmichael was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

If you have any additional information on this incident, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.