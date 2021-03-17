86-year-old woman killed in mobile home fire on Barfield Road in Sumter

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal fire at a mobile home on Tuesday.

Coroner Robert Baker says Shirley Baker, 86, died at her home on Barfield Road.

According to investigators, the fire happened after 7 p.m.

Authorities say an autopsy will be performed today at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.