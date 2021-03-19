RCSD: Additional arrest made in Capital City Cycles shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, an additional arrest has been made in connection with the shooting at Capital City Cycles on March 11.

Deputies say Corey Booth was a victim of assault by mob when he was stabbed after several men jumped on top of him. Investigators say Booth fired his gun in an attempt to defend himself and struck both a member of his own gang as well as two members of an another gang.

According to authorities, Booth was in unlawful possession of the firearm and was charged as such.

Officials say Booth was transferred to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center from Lexington County, where he was being held for an unrelated charge. He has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

