St. Peter’s Catholic Church hosting annual Easter Banquet for the poor, homeless and elderly April 4

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A local church wants to make sure everyone has access to Easter fun and a good meal. St. Peter’s Catholic Church downtown is holding its 35th annual Easter Banquet for the poor, homeless and elderly on Sunday, April 4.

Everyone is invited to attend the free event, but they are asking for the following donations to better provide for those in need:

Monetary donations

Dyed eggs Roughly 20 dozen are needed

About 30 large Easter baskets filled with wrapped candy for children

Homemade Easter desserts such as cupcakes with jelly beans on top

The banquet will be held at the Basilica of St. Peter’s Catholic Church located at 1529 Assembly Street in Columbia.