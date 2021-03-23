Governor McMaster, Prisma Health recognize students participating in Dance Marathon at UofSC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, Governor Henry McMaster joined Prisma Health in recognizing the hard work of University of South Carolina students, to improve the lives of children with Dance Marathon. Dance Marathon is one of the state’s largest annual events, with a 14 hour no sitting, no sleeping dance marathon, raising money for Prisma Health Children’s Hospital.

This year, students raised more than $582,000. Over the past 25 years, UofSC’s Dance Marathon has raised more than $7 million.