LCSD: Two teens arrested, charged with murder in connection with body found on I-20

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says two teens have been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a man whose body was found on I-20 Tuesday evening.

“Based on forensic evidence and the information we gathered from witness statements, the teens we arrested had some sort of disagreement with Torrian Oree as they drove down the interstate,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Oree was shot inside the car and either bailed out or was forced from the front passenger seat as the car was going down the road.”

Deputies say both teens who were arrested have been charged with murder.

“A short time after we responded to the call of a man down on the interstate, the suspects showed up at the hospital seeking treatment because one of them had been shot,” Koon said.

Officials say one teen was arrested Wednesday morning and the other later that afternoon. They are both being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.