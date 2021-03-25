UofSC School of Music to honor Pontiac Elementary teacher with “Concert Truck” series performance

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A local Richland teacher is being honored by the University of South Carolina’s School of Music as part of its “Celebrating Local Heroes with the Concert Truck” series. Pontiac Elementary School teacher Lisa Rayner will be one of 10 teachers across the state honored for their teaching efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rayner has taught music for 27 years. The main event will be this coming Monday, March 29 at 7 p.m. on the university’s historic Horseshoe.

Pontiac Elementary School Principal Dr. Katie Barber voiced her support for Rayner and the work she has done for the school.

“Pontiac Elementary School is delighted to celebrate Lisa Rayner. Lisa is a dedicated lifelong educator who brings passion to all that she does. She embodies all the amazing qualities of the teaching profession as someone who demonstrates service to others and a commitment to students,” Dr. Barber said. “Above all else, Lisa is a consummate professional who is so deserving of this special recognition from UofSC School of Music!”

The event will be live streamed on the UofSC School of Music’s YouTube page.