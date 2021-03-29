South Carolina must give year-end tests in person at schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– The federal government has denied South Carolina’s request to skip formal in-person testing at the end of the school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But state Education Superintendent Molly Spearman said Monday that the U.S. Department of Education did agree to suspend penalties if less than 95% of students take the tests. The tests must be given in person because of high security and can take up to a week to give, interrupting typical instruction. Spearman says South Carolina has been assessing what students know through tests that can be given virtually. The state superintendent says families shouldn’t send children back to school for the tests if they don’t feel safe.