Richland Two, Allen University announce community academic impact partnership

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland School District Two and Allen University are partnering together to encourage STEM students in the Midlands. Thursday afternoon, Allen and District Two announced they have reached a memorandum of understanding. Based on the agreement, Allen will provide the district with speakers for special programs at Richland Two high schools, a “real science” summer lab experience, and a master class in the summer taught by Allen University faculty.

“Richland School District Two is actively cultivating interest in STEM in its students. If students have aspirations to be successful in the field of STEM, I encourage them to consider an HBCU for their first degree,” explained Allen University President, Ernest McNealey. “The internal investments in these institutions far exceed anything that one can imagine. I look forward to the imaginative discoveries that come from this partnership as well as the value its impact will have on the Midlands.”

Officials add that the knowledge gained due to this agreement will go on to benefit the midlands as a whole in the future.