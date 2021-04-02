PGA Tour golf event coming to South Carolina’s Congaree Golf Club

By Drew Tripp

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday is joining Duane Parrish, the state’s director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, to announce a PGA Tour FedEx Cup golf tournament will be played in South Carolina this summer.

The inaugural Palmetto Championship at Congaree will happen June 7-13 at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

The tour stop is replacing the 2021 RBC Canadian Open, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.