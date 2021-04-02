PGA Tour golf event coming to South Carolina’s Congaree Golf Club
By Drew Tripp
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday is joining Duane Parrish, the state’s director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, to announce a PGA Tour FedEx Cup golf tournament will be played in South Carolina this summer.
The inaugural Palmetto Championship at Congaree will happen June 7-13 at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina.
The tour stop is replacing the 2021 RBC Canadian Open, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.