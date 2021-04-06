House committee looking at bill that would prevent municipalities from passing tobacco, vaping product laws

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday, the House Judiciary Committee took up a bill that would prevent local municipalities from passing laws relating to tobacco or vaping products. Supporters of the measure say such decisions should be left up to the state.

On Tuesday, the American Cancer Society and several other healthcare groups sent a letter to lawmakers urging them not to pass the measure. The groups say the measures would leave children more vulnerable to tobacco addiction.