Governor Henry McMaster to visit U.S. southern border Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday, Governor Henry McMaster is visiting South Carolina National Guard soldiers serving on the southern border in Texas. During the governor’s visit, he’s expected to receive in-person briefings from senior military leadership in charge of federal efforts to secure the southern border.

The governor is thankful for the service of these National Guard members , saying “The men and women of the South Carolina National Guard are selflessly serving our country in the midst of a serious crisis at our country’s southern border,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to meet with these brave South Carolinians and hear directly from them about their heroic efforts and the challenges they are facing.”