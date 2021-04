632 new cases of COVID-19, 17 new deaths in SC Saturday

COLUMBIA (WOLO): Saturday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 632 new cases of COVID-19. Another 17 South Carolinians have died as a result of the virus.

South Carolina now has a total of 470,805 cases of COVID-19 and 8,160 total deaths.

DHEC also reports a 3.7% positivity rate.