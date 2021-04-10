Driver found shot, killed in Sumter Friday; officers investigating

COLUMBIA (WOLO): Officers with the Sumter Police Department are continuing to investigate after a driver was shot and killed inside his vehicle Friday.

Deputies say 27-year-old Alki Williams, of Mayesville, was driving on Broad Street near Woodlawn Avenue when a white vehicle drove up and shot at Williams just after 5 p.m. Friday. The white vehicle then turned off Broad Street and sped away.

Williams was found inside his vehicle in a business parking area at 286 Broad St. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As the investigation continues, officers have determined the incident was isolated and that Williams likely knew the shooter.

Williams’ family members were notified by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.