DHEC offers free testing during STD Awareness week

The Awareness week runs through April 17th

(ABC News) — April 11th through the 17th is National STD Awareness week.

In recognition of that, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is offering free screenings at its clinics across the state this Thursday.

From 8:30am in the morning through 5pm in the afternoon, South Carolina residents can visit their local DHEC Health Department to be tested for for Hepatitis C, HIV, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea and Syphilis at no cost.