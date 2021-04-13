SCSO: Sumter man charged with attempted murder for shooting incident on Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing an attempted murder charge for a shooting incident that took place Friday. According to deputies, 37-year-old Esteban Delgado shot at a male victim on the 1200 block of North Main Street.

Authorities say Delgado had a previous felony conviction which prohibits him from owning a firearm. Officials say Delgado has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and felon in possession of a pistol. Deputies say Delgado was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.