State leaders recognize National Donate Life Month in SC

1/2 IMG 7708 Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette recognize April as National Donate Life Month Image: ABC Columbia

2/2 IMG 7705 Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette recognize April as National Donate Life Month Image: ABC Columbia



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– April is National Donate Life Month. Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette honored those who have given the gift of life as donors.

National Donate Life Month is meant to encourage Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors. The month is also meant to honor those that have saved lives through the gift of donation. According to officials, 214 donors in the state made more than 500 organ donations possible in 2020.

For more information, visit www.donatelifesc.org.