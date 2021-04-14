Sumter PD: Four individuals facing charges related to fatal shooting on Friday

1/4 Christopher Fordham Christopher Fordham Courtesy: Sumter Police Department

2/4 Travion Blackwell Travion Blackwell Courtesy: Sumter Police Department

3/4 Christopher Mickens Christopher Mickens Courtesy: Sumter Police Department

4/4 Raishard York Raishard York Courtesy: Sumter Police Department







COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says two men have been charged with murder and two others are facing accessory charges in connection with a fatal shooting on Broad Street Friday.

Around 5 p.m., police say 27-year-old Alki Williams was driving between Milton and Morton Avenue when a white vehicle pulled up besides him and opened fire, killing Williams. Authorities say he was pronounced dead on the scene on Broad Street, where his vehicle was.

Police say an investigation revealed that the white car was occupied by 23-year-old Christopher Fordham and 21-year-old Travion Blackwell, who were both charged with murder. Investigators say they also received assistance from 24-year-old Christopher Malek Mickens, who provided them with another vehicle, and 21-year-old Raishard York, who created an alibi for one of the suspects. Police say both Mickens and York were charged with accessory after the fact.