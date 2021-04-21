Residents in Lexington County can now text 911

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County residents can now text 911 in case of an emergency. County officials say the new technology will allow hearing and speech impaired residents, as well as those in potentially dangerous situations, to reach out for help.

“If a caller is in a dangerous situation where they are unable to speak, such as an intruder in the home or a domestic violence situation, then Text-to-911 would be an emergency lifeline,” said 911 Communications Chief Nikki Rodgers. “However, speaking to a 911 dispatcher is still the fastest way to receive help to the location; so, remember: Call if you can, text if you can’t.”

The text service will be available for all Lexington County residents except for those in the the City of Cayce, West Columbia and the Town of Batesburg Leesville, where they provide their own 911 service.