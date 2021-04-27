Brighten up your garden at the Heyward Career and Technology Center’s plant and flower sale this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’ve got a passion for growing flowers and vegetables this spring, or just need some greenery for your home, stop by the plant and flower sale at Heyward Career and Technology Center this week. The event is open until Friday April 30 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. every day.

They have indoor plants, baskets and vegetables on sale starting at $1. The plants were grown by students in Heyward’s horticulture program.The sale will be outdoors, in the area by Heyward’s greenhouse behind the school (3560 Lynhaven Drive). They are only accepting cash.

Customers are reminded to wear a mask and practice social distancing.