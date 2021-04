Columbia Fire: Two people suffer minor injuries escaping house fire on Corbett Street

1/3 Cola Fire Corbett St Fire 1 Corbett Street house fire Source: @ColaFire - Twitter

2/3 Cola Fire Corbett St Fire 2 Corbett Street house fire Source: @ColaFire - Twitter

3/3 Cola Fire Corbett St Fire 3 Corbett Street house fire Source: @ColaFire - Twitter





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Fire Department says two people suffered minor injuries this afternoon as they escaped a house fire. Fire crews say they responded to the fire on Corbett Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the fire left the home and surrounding property significantly damaged. Authorities say the fire has left six people displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.