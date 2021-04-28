Several employers looking to hire in the Midlands at SC Works Virtual Job Fair Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– SC Works is having a virtual job fair Thursday and several employers are looking to hire in the Midlands. The hiring event will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The employers are looking for multiple jobs in manufacturing, logistics and customer service.

Five businesses are currently registered to be at the fair. Officials say ADUSA Distribution, LLC in Elloree is looking to hire selectors and truck drivers. DEVRO in Swansea is searching for shirring utility operators. Enmarket in Orangeburg, Santee and St George is looking for cashiers, cooks, sandwiches makers, assistant managers and managers. Husqvarna in Orangeburg has material Handler, assembler, maintenance, welding and press operating jobs available, and BH Management Services, LLC in Aiken wants to hire maintenance technicians.

Click here to register for the event.