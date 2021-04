Trial date set for suspect accused of murdering Samantha Josephson

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The man suspected of murdering a USC student who got into the wrong car, thinking it was her Uber ride, has a trial date.

According to the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court’s online records, Nathaniel Rowland’s case will go to court July 19th.

Rowland was charged with murdering and kidnapping Samantha Josephson in March of 2019.

He was denied bond in june of last year.