DHEC emphasizes the importance of wearing masks in schools

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Masks need to stay on at school. Friday afternoon the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control held a virtual news conference. Officials say the goal is herd immunity, but in the meantime we need to protect those who have not been vaccinated yet and that means children.

Dr. Jane Kelly also addressed some COVID-19 vaccine myths saying the vaccine will not give you the virus, it will not make you infertile and it does not alter your DNA.