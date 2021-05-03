Prisma Health moving COVID-19 vaccination site to Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health will open a new COVID-19 vaccination site this week at Colonial Life Arena.

The move, say officials, is meant to better accommodate the summer temperatures.

The site at Colonial Life Arena will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday May 5, 2021. The last day for the drive-thru site at Gamecock Park was May 1.

Prisma says those that received their first dose at Gamecock Park were given instructions on how to get their second shot at the new location.

Officials say the site at Colonial Life Arena will also have different hours in order to better accommodate those that work past 5 p.m.

The site will be open Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m.–7 p.m, and Wednesday–Saturday from 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

You can make an appointment at prismahealth.org/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine or call Prisma’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-2-PRISMA for help. Officials with Prisma say same-day appointments are available every day.

“The Prisma Health team is dedicated to caring for our community during this pandemic and every day. Throughout the entire COVID-19 response, we are proud of everything our team members, nurses, and physicians have given to help our community,” said Dr. Rick Scott, Prisma Health’s chief clinical officer in the Midlands and the co-chair of its COVID-19 vaccine task force “We could not have been successful without our partnership with UofSC and the South Carolina National Guard. Their support has been an invaluable part of our efforts. It takes all of us working together to make things happen, and there is much left to do!”