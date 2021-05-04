CPD: Greene Street sexual assault suspect arrested Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says a man accused of sexual assault was arrested on Tuesday at about 6 p.m. Authorities say they arrested Robert S. Drayton and have charged him with first degree criminal sexual conduct, assault & battery, kidnapping and burglary.

Drayton is a suspect for a sexual assault that occurred on the 2000 block of Greene Street last week.

