Man charged with DUI in fatal hit-and-run in Columbia

COLUMBIA (WOLO): A Columbia man has been arrested and faces multiple charges after officials say he rear-ended a dirt bike, killing the driver, and left the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Friday, May 7th around 10:30 p.m. on Fairfield Road near Crawford Road.

27-year-old Jacobi Green was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado on Fairfield Road when officials say he hit the back of the dirt bike and sped away.

The driver of the bike died in the crash, and has not yet been identified.

Troopers say shortly after, Green was arrested and taken to the hospital where he was medically cleared for jail.

SCHP troopers charged him with felony DUI with death, hit-and-run with death, resisting arrest, driving under suspension, first offense and expired tags.

Green was booked into the Alvin S. Detention Center. His bond hearing is set for Sunday at 9:30 a.m.