State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman cancels mask policy in schools

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman is canceling the face mask policy in schools. Masks will still be worn on the bus due to the federal requirement.

On Tuesday, the Department of Education sent a message to superintendents in the state, saying, in part, that the department finds “no legal grounds by which the Governor can set aside a policy and regulatory directive issued by another constitutional officer or constitutional board whose power is not derived from the state of emergency nor the Executive Branch but by the South Carolina Constitution and Code of Laws. This power is reserved solely for the South Carolina General Assembly. The Governor thoroughly understands the rule of law and surely recognizes this but has been successful in his mission of circumventing public health guidance by inciting hysteria and sowing division in the waning days of the school year.”

Officials with the Department of Education continue to urge schools to follow DHEC guidance.

Parents who wish to opt out of their child’s school face mask policy need to complete a form from DHEC which can be found here.