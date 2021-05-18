Virtual job fair for hospitality workers being held on Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Those looking to find work in the restaurant and hotel business have an opportunity to talk to employers this week. Thursday, the Department of Employment and Workforce is holding a virtual job fair in partnership with the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association. More than 150 employers will be represented at the event that runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

To register for the event, visit scworks.org. Click here for more information about this event and how to chat with employers. Watch this video if you would like more information about how the video chat works.