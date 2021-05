Male teen found shot dead at Baron Dekalb Road in Kershaw

1/3 (Courtesy: KCSO) Teen found shot to death at Baron Dekalb Rd.

2/3 (Courtesy: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia) Investigation at a house where a teen's body was found shot on Baron Dekalb Road.

3/3 (Courtesy: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia) Investigation at a house where a teen's body was found shot on Baron Dekalb Road.





KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies say they are investigating a homicide after finding a teenage male shot to death overnight.

Authorities say the victim is Dante Atkins, 19.

According to investigators, his body was found at approximately 2 a.m. at the 2400 block of Baron Dekalb Road, with a gunshot wound.

If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.