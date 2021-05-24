Columbia Housing offering stipend to Saint Andrews Terrace residents who chose to stay through gas leak

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There is an update on the situation at Saint Andrews Terrace apartments. A spokesperson for Columbia Housing says residents were given the option whether to evacuate or not due to a gas leak. Officials say the families that chose to remain in their units will be given a $500 stipend to cover inconveniences like not being able to use the stove or hot water.

24 families were asked to relocate Friday, after Columbia firefighters detected the leak.