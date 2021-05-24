SCDNR offering free boat inspections on Memorial Day weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re hitting the lake for the holiday, the Department of Natural Resources will have courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings this weekend. The agency wants to make sure everyone is operating safely.

Tickets will not be written for violations, but boaters will be given an opportunity to correct the problem.

The Midlands inspections will take place at the following locations:

Lake Murray Dam on Saturday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Dreher Island Landing on Lake Murray on Sunday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Alex Harvin landing on Lake Marion on Monday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Clearwater Cove on Lake Wateree on Monday from 12-2 p.m.