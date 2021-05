48 cadets graduating from SCYCA Wednesday morning

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Youth ChalleNGe Academy will have a graduation ceremony for its 46th class Thursday morning. It starts at 10 a.m. at the McCrady Training Center on Leesburg Road.

48 cadets will graduate from the youth challenge program which leads, trains and mentors at-risk youth ages 16-18 to help them become productive and successful citizens.

The event is not open to the public.