Sumter County investigates deadly shooting

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sherri’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting they say left a 20 year old dead. According to deputies, the shooting took place Wednesday afternoon in the 4200 block of Hickory Drive which is located in the Cherryvale area of the county.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office say the victim, 20 year old Kalieah Green, from Columbia was found by the time officials arrived at the scene of the shooting. According to Sheriff Anthony Dennis, “Based on what we have now, we think this incident was gang related.”