Columbia authorities investigating three fires in the Booker-Washington Heights neighborhood

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says they are working with the Columbia Fire Department to investigate the causes of three fires that occurred in the Booker-Washington Heights neighborhood. Investigators say the fires all occurred within a week of each other and no one was injured.

On Sunday, officials say thick black smoke was reported and they found a vacant residence that was damaged. Fire crews reported to the scene on Carver Street and put out the flames.

On Wednesday, investigators report two fires that occurred in the neighborhood. The first was reported on High Circle in the morning, when a citizen called in saying they saw smoke coming from an unoccupied home. That afternoon, authorities say they were dispatched to a duplex on Beaumont Street. Investigators say this fire was contained to one room in the duplex and no one was home at the time. Authorities estimate the damage of both of these fires as being around $50,000.

Anyone with information about these fires is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online to crimesc.org.

Columbia authorities remind you to call 911 in case of an emergency. The non-emergency dispatch line is 803-252-2911.