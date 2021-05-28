Local first responders roll up their sleeves for a good cause in the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday, members of local law enforcement and the Columbia Fire Department rolled up their sleeves to save lives and have a little friendly competition. Each year, the Columbia Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Columbia Fire Department partner with the Red Cross to see which agency can donate the most blood.

Community members were also allowed to donate on behalf of one of the agencies.

The pints are still being tallied from this year, last year the richland county sheriff’s department took home the title.