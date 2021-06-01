City of Columbia launches “It’s YOUR Shot Columbia” campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday, the City of Columbia launched a campaign to make sure everyone gets their COVID-19 vaccine. The “It’s YOUR Shot Columbia” campaign is designed to spread the word that the vaccine is safe, effective, free and easy to obtain.

“Throughout the pandemic, our citizens have taken the difficult steps to follow guidelines and halt the spread of the COVID virus. Now, with easy access to vaccines, we are coming closer to eradicating the threat of the virus, but everyone needs to do their part by rolling up their sleeves and getting their vaccinations,” said Mayor Steve Benjamin. “With so many partners throughout the Midlands offering free vaccines, it’s easy to do the right thing now to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Once you’ve gotten fully vaccinated, you’ll know you’ve done your part in helping everyone get safely back together again. It’s YOUR shot, Columbia!”

According to the most recent numbers from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 42% of Richland County residents are vaccinated.

To find a vaccine near you, visit vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.