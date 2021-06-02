Fort Jackson getting new commanding general this month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Later this month, officials with Fort Jackson say Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis will take over as the fort’s new commanding general. Officials say there will be a change of command ceremony held on June 18. He will become the 52nd commanding general at Fort Jackson.

Brig. Gen. Michaelis will take over for Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr., who will become the 10th Mountain Division (Light) and Fort

Drum Commander at Fort Drum in New York.

Brig. Gen. Michaelis is a graduate of Texas A&M who is currently serving as Deputy Commanding General (Operations) for the United States Recruiting Command at Fort Knox in Kentucky.