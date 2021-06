State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman visiting two schools in Newberry County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday, South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman is visiting two schools in Newberry County, Mid-Carolina Middle School and Little Mountain Elementary School. Spearman was able to connect with students about returning to the classroom after the pandemic.

Superintendent Spearman is also scheduled to hold a roundtable discussion with teachers and school staff.