DHEC setting up medical needs shelters in-case of severe weather evacuations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – DHEC is planning for severe weather outages and how it may impact medical patients.

The state agency is working with in-patient hospice facilities that are willing to serve as medical needs shelters in the case of a weather emergency or other disaster.

If there are evacuations these facilities would temporarily house those with medical conditions that aren’t severe enough to require hospitalization but do require certain accommodations.

DHEC has agreements in place with Agape Care Group and Embrace Hospice House. Between these two providers, there are five locations in the state, at least one in each of the four DHEC regions of the state, that can accommodate medical needs shelterees who need a medical bed during a disaster situation. DHEC would arrange for transportation of these individuals from their homes to an in-patient hospice facility in their region as necessary and available.

From DHEC:

When evacuations are ordered in South Carolina, information is available from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and DHEC. If a person thinks they are eligible for an MNS, they can call DHEC’s Care Line and be directed as appropriate. As these sites are reserved for individuals who depend upon the resources provided at these shelters, individuals should not go directly to a location without calling the Care Line (1-855-472-3432) first to determine if they’re eligible. If an individual shows up at a medical needs shelter location and isn’t eligible, they’ll be re-directed to a safe alternate location.