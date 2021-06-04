SC DJJ employees walk off the job Friday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Employees at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice have walked off the job this morning.

This is according to reports from one of ABC Columbia’s photographers on the scene. Employees tell us they sometimes work 24-36 hours, get no breaks or overtime and are way understaffed.

We reached out to DJJ for comments on the walkout and they say they’ll be sending out a statement soon.

Shortly after the employees walked out, Democratic candidate for governor and former Congressman Joe Cunningham called for the removal of DJJ Director Pough.

“Yet again, an agency under Henry McMaster’s supervision has failed in its responsibilities to the citizens of South Carolina. The children at DJJ, and the staff tasked with looking after their needs, have been neglected by Governor McMaster, his director, and many members of the legislature. I agree with so many other leaders around the state that it’s time for the Governor to admit his failure and remove Director Pough from the job he has so miserably failed. As Governor, I would lead a national search for a qualified candidate pool to find someone who actually knows the value of a child’s life and respects the staff under the Director’s supervision,” said Cunningham in a statement.

