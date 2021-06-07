Second vaccination “party” coming to W.A. Perry MS this Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– W.A. Perry Middle School is hosting another COVID-19 vaccine party this Saturday. The drive-thru event is at the school’s parking lot on Barhamville Road from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Prisma Health will help give anyone 12 and older a free vaccine.

“The May clinic was a great success and now families have another chance to get their free COVID-19 shot while enjoying some great music and having some fun,” said W.A. Perry Principal Dr. Robin Coletrain.

You and the kids can enjoy live music by DJs from 100.1 The Beat, win door prizes and take home a goody bag.

This event is sponsored by W.A. Perry, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.