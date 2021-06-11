River Rat Brewery gives out free beer in exchange for getting vaccinated through DHEC partnership

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is inviting people for a shot and a beer. This afternoon, DHEC is offered the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at River Rat Brewery on Shop Road. Anyone who got the vaccine, as long as they’re 21, was offered a free beer!

Breweries across the state are taking part in the “Shot and a Chaser” campaign. DHEC says the remaining vaccination events will take place at the breweries below.

Breweries offering both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Saturday, June 12: Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery in Spartanburg from 2-6 p.m. Friday, June 18: Lore Brewing in Indian Land from 3-7 p.m.

Breweries only offering Johnson & Johnson Saturday, June 12: Tradesman Brewing Company in Charleston from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, June 17: Palmetto Brewing Company in Charleston from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 17: Tideland Brewing in North Charleston from 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 18: Commonhouse Aleworks in North Charleston from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23: Victor Hoppenstein’s Brewlab in Charleston from 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 25: Low Tide Brewing on Johns Island from 3-6 p.m. Friday, June 25: Cooper River Brewing in Charleston from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, June 12: Tidal Creek Brewhouse in Myrtle Beach from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

