DHEC says four cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant have been confirmed in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The newest COVID-19 variant, called the Delta variant, is now in South Carolina. Wednesday afternoon, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced there have been four cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant diagnosed in South Carolina, including one diagnosed here in the Midlands.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variant was first identified in India and brings a much higher risk of hospitalization if you are not vaccinated.

