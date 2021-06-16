SC lawmakers start negotiations on nearly $11 billion budget

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina lawmakers are hammering out differences between the House and Senate versions of the state’s nearly $11 billion budget ahead of the new fiscal year next month. A conference committee of House and Senate members met briefly Tuesday to begin the process. Lawmakers emphasized the state’s relative economic health as fiscal problems brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t hit as hard as expected, leaving the legislature with more money to spend. The lawmakers are trying pass the budget soon so Gov. Henry McMaster can have time to consider whether he’ll veto any part of the plan before the fiscal year starts July 1.