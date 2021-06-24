Gov. McMaster signs bill preventing those who contract COVID-19 from suing businesses following guidelines

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill this afternoon that prevents anyone with COVID-19 from suing businesses. The governor held the bill signing for the COVID-19 Liability Safe Harbor Act at Cafe Strudel in West Columbia.

“South Carolina’s businesses and medical professionals stood on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic adapting to ever-changing safety measures to protect their employees, customers, and community,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “As they protected us, it is now time we return the favor and protect them from frivolous lawsuits brought on by COVID-19. The COVID-19 Liability Safe Harbor Act carries on our rich tradition of common sense, pro-business legislation – which companies from around the world have come to recognize – bringing more jobs and investment to South Carolina.”

The new law now protects businesses, as long as they follow guidelines to protect people from the virus in the first place. The bill will not protect business owners who don’t adhere to the most recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for vaccinated employees.

Dozens of other state’s have already passed similar measures.

“South Carolina’s small businesses are tough and determined, and they did everything they could to keep the doors open and protect the welfare of their customers and employees during the pandemic, but owners are worried that trial lawyers will try to exploit the pandemic for financial gain,” said Ben Homeyer, State Director for the NFIB. “The cost of defending itself against even one unwarranted claim can be enough to put a small business out of business. That’s why Senate Bill 147 matters so much to South Carolina’s small businesses.”

Opponents of the bill say existing laws would work to protect the businesses without changes. As of this spring, there was just one lawsuit pending in state court where someone blames a business for their illness.

The bill covers businesses from March 12, 2020 and will end December 2, 2021.